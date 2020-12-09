AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) vs. Chubb (NYSE:CB) Critical Survey

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) and Chubb (NYSE:CB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AMERISAFE has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chubb has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AMERISAFE pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Chubb pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. AMERISAFE pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Chubb pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AMERISAFE has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Chubb has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Chubb is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMERISAFE 0 1 2 0 2.67 Chubb 0 6 12 1 2.74

AMERISAFE currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.90%. Chubb has a consensus price target of $157.11, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. Given AMERISAFE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe AMERISAFE is more favorable than Chubb.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMERISAFE 26.84% 20.22% 5.99% Chubb 6.24% 5.33% 1.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.0% of AMERISAFE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Chubb shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of AMERISAFE shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Chubb shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AMERISAFE and Chubb’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMERISAFE $370.37 million 2.96 $92.69 million $4.60 12.34 Chubb $35.31 billion 1.95 $4.45 billion $10.11 15.07

Chubb has higher revenue and earnings than AMERISAFE. AMERISAFE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chubb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Chubb beats AMERISAFE on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in DeRidder, Louisiana.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. Its North America Personal P&C Insurance segment provides affluent and high net worth individuals and families with homeowners, automobile and collector cars, valuable articles, personal and excess liability, travel insurance, and recreational marine insurance and services in the United States and Canada. The company's North America Agricultural Insurance segment offers multiple peril crop and crop-hail insurance; and coverage for farm and ranch property, and commercial agriculture products. Its Overseas General Insurance segment provides coverage for traditional commercial property and casualty; specialty categories, such as financial lines, marine, energy, aviation, political risk, and construction risk; and group accident and health, and traditional and specialty personal lines for corporations, middle markets, and small customers through retail brokers, agents, and other channels. The company's Global Reinsurance segment offers traditional and specialty reinsurance under the Chubb Tempest Re brand name to property and casualty companies. Its Life Insurance segment provides protection and savings products comprising whole life, endowment plans, individual term life, group term life, medical and health, personal accident, credit life, universal life, and unit linked contracts. The company was formerly known as ACE Limited and changed its name to Chubb Limited in January 2016. Chubb Limited was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

