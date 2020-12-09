Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Head to Head Survey

Amistar (OTCMKTS:AMTA) and Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amistar and Intevac’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amistar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intevac $108.89 million 1.37 $1.15 million $0.05 125.00

Intevac has higher revenue and earnings than Amistar.

Volatility and Risk

Amistar has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intevac has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amistar and Intevac’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amistar N/A N/A N/A Intevac 4.91% 5.41% 4.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amistar and Intevac, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amistar 0 0 0 0 N/A Intevac 0 1 2 0 2.67

Intevac has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 22.67%. Given Intevac’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Intevac is more favorable than Amistar.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Intevac shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Amistar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Intevac shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intevac beats Amistar on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amistar

Amistar Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and marketing of assembly machinery primarily for the electronics industries. The Company’s subsidiary, Amistar Automation, is a supplier of manufacturing solutions for a variety of businesses engaged in printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, electronic assembly, and PCB manufacturing. Amistar Automation supplies products for electronics manufacturing and labeling systems. It offers automation products for SMT (surface mount technology), pick and place, thru-hole automation, first article inspection, and automatic labeling and labeling supplies. Amistar Automation offers a variety of products for SMT soldering, depanelizers, and secure data disposal.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc. provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets. The Photonics segment develops high-sensitivity digital sensors, cameras, and system that are applied in defense industry. It also provides integrated digital night-vision imaging systems. The company sells its products through direct sales force and distributors. Intevac, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

