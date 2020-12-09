Amphenol Co. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Amphenol in a report issued on Monday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on APH. UBS Group began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

Amphenol stock opened at $133.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $134.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,220,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,362,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,710,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $837,594,000 after acquiring an additional 505,900 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 6,176,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $668,174,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,821,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $366,108,000 after acquiring an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 74.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $260,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Richard Gu sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total transaction of $2,359,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 460,919 shares of company stock worth $54,744,348 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

