Analysts Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.26 Million

Analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will report $534.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $552.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $491.20 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $969.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

SAVE stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Spirit Airlines has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.19.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.