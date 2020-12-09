Analysts Expect SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $127.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) will post $127.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SP Plus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.00 million to $140.04 million. SP Plus reported sales of $231.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SP Plus will report full-year sales of $557.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.00 million to $570.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $642.56 million, with estimates ranging from $602.00 million to $683.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SP Plus.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SP Plus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,485,000 after buying an additional 20,112 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in SP Plus by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 126,720 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 22.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 498,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after acquiring an additional 90,154 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 817.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 388,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 346,251 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 70.6% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after acquiring an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $46.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

