Analyzing Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Cathay General Bancorp and OFG Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathay General Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cathay General Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.62%. Given Cathay General Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cathay General Bancorp is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Volatility & Risk

Cathay General Bancorp has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.3% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Cathay General Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Cathay General Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cathay General Bancorp pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathay General Bancorp $814.02 million 2.95 $279.14 million $3.48 8.65 OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 2.00 $53.84 million $1.62 10.98

Cathay General Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. Cathay General Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OFG Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cathay General Bancorp and OFG Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathay General Bancorp 29.49% 9.67% 1.21% OFG Bancorp 9.13% 6.54% 0.65%

Summary

Cathay General Bancorp beats OFG Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits. It also provides loan products, such as commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures. In addition, the company offers trade financing, letter of credit, wire transfer, forward currency spot and forward contract, traveler's check, safe deposit, night deposit, social security payment deposit, collection, bank-by-mail, drive-up and walk-up window, automatic teller machine, Internet banking, and other customary bank services, as well as securities and insurance products. As of October 26, 2020, it operated 38 branches in California; 10 branches in New York; 3 branches in Illinois; 4 branches in Washington; 2 branches in Texas; and 1 each branch in Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, and Hong Kong, as well as 1 representative office in Beijing, Taipei, and Shanghai. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involves in insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, investment banking, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 55 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

