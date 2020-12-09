Analyzing CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) & Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV)

CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM) and Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CRH Medical has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accelera Innovations has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CRH Medical and Accelera Innovations, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRH Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

CRH Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.27%. Given CRH Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CRH Medical is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CRH Medical and Accelera Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRH Medical $120.39 million 1.68 $3.77 million $0.05 56.80 Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CRH Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Accelera Innovations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.4% of CRH Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of CRH Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CRH Medical and Accelera Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRH Medical -4.12% -3.37% -2.03% Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CRH Medical beats Accelera Innovations on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians. It serves 64 ambulatory surgical/endoscopy centers in 13 states. The company was formerly known as Medsurge Medical Products Corp. and changed its name to CRH Medical Corporation in April 2006. CRH Medical Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

