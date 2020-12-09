Analyzing Envit Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ECGP) & Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA)

Envit Capital Group (OTCMKTS:ECGP) and Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Envit Capital Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Envit Capital Group and Marathon Patent Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envit Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Patent Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Marathon Patent Group has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 44.79%. Given Marathon Patent Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Patent Group is more favorable than Envit Capital Group.

Risk & Volatility

Envit Capital Group has a beta of 19.64, suggesting that its share price is 1,864% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Patent Group has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.4% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Envit Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Marathon Patent Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Envit Capital Group and Marathon Patent Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envit Capital Group N/A N/A N/A Marathon Patent Group -319.69% -48.25% -42.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Envit Capital Group and Marathon Patent Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envit Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Patent Group $1.18 million 226.52 -$3.52 million ($0.53) -9.77

Envit Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Patent Group.

Summary

Envit Capital Group beats Marathon Patent Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envit Capital Group

Fortel, Inc., formerly Envit Capital Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides alternative asset management and global private wealth management services. It operates as a holding company for financial entities, investor partnerships, and asset management subsidiaries. The Company operates in three segments: private alternative asset management, private wealth management and private equity. In June 2008, Envit Capital, LLC has acquired Fortel, Inc.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. It owns cryptocurrency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets in Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc. in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Envit Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envit Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.