Analyzing Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) & BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) and BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and BioRestorative Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 0 3 10 1 2.86 BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus target price of $45.13, suggesting a potential upside of 8.58%. Given Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Risk & Volatility

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 102.36, indicating that its stock price is 10,136% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and BioRestorative Therapies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA $19.58 billion 1.24 $1.34 billion $2.53 16.43 BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 156.51 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than BioRestorative Therapies.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and BioRestorative Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA 7.38% 10.62% 4.15% BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA beats BioRestorative Therapies on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure. The company also develops, manufactures, and distributes dialysis products, including hemodialysis machines, peritoneal cyclers, dialyzers, peritoneal solutions, hemodialysis concentrates, solutions and granulates, bloodlines, renal pharmaceuticals, and water treatment systems for the treatment of ESRD; and non-dialysis products, such as acute cardiopulmonary and apheresis products. In addition, it develops, acquires, and in-licenses renal pharmaceuticals; offers renal medications and supplies to patients at homes or to dialysis clinics; and provides pharmacy services, vascular, cardiovascular, endovascular specialty, hospitalist, emergency, intensivist, medical cost management, ambulatory surgery center, health plan, urgent care, physician nephrology and cardiology, and ambulant treatment services. The company sells its products to dialysis clinics, hospitals, and specialized treatment clinics directly, as well as through local sales forces, independent distributors, dealers, and sales agents. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,994 outpatient dialysis clinics in approximately 150 countries. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

