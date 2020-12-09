Analyzing Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Newgioco Group (NASDAQ:NWGI) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Newgioco Group alerts:

0.1% of Newgioco Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of JFrog shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Newgioco Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Newgioco Group and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newgioco Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 JFrog 0 5 4 0 2.44

JFrog has a consensus price target of $80.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.71%. Given JFrog’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JFrog is more favorable than Newgioco Group.

Profitability

This table compares Newgioco Group and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newgioco Group -10.83% -45.78% -14.76% JFrog N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Newgioco Group and JFrog’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newgioco Group $35.58 million 1.48 -$9.27 million ($0.59) -5.36 JFrog N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JFrog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Newgioco Group.

Summary

JFrog beats Newgioco Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Newgioco Group

Newgioco Group, Inc., a vertically integrated leisure gaming company, provides online and land-based gaming services in Europe and North America. It offers a range of online and offline leisure gaming services, including lottery, casino gaming, sports betting, traditional online casino games, live online casino games, poker, bingo, virtual sports betting, and horse racing, as well as skilled and interactive games and slots; and operates betting platform software services for leisure betting establishments. The company provides its products through physical, land-based retail locations; website, newgioco.it or commercial webskins linked to its principal website; and mobile devices under under the Newgioco brand name, as well as under the trade names of Aleabet, OriginalBet, LovingBet, and Elys. It serves 79,000 online user accounts through 1,200 Web cafÃ©s, 7 corners, and 117 agency locations. The company was formerly known as Empire Global Corp. and changed its name to Newgioco Group, Inc. in July 2016. Newgioco Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines to secure packages; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization's CSRM workflow; and JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool. Its products also comprise JFrog Pro, JFrog Pro X, JFrog Enterprise, and JFrog Enterprise Plus products that offer ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes, as well as cluster configuration, multi-site replication, and SLA support. The company serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Newgioco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newgioco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.