Analyzing Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) & Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $46.28 million 3.27 -$25.47 million ($0.56) -4.82 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.24

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Pieris Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.64, meaning that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Pieris Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 159.26%. Given Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Pieris Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -25.90% -35.00% -11.81% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. Its lead respiratory program includes PRS-060, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial that binds to IL-4Ra for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; and lead immuno-oncology program comprises PRS-343, a bispecific protein that is in Phase I clinical trial for oncology diseases. The company also develops PRS-344, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein that is in preclinical stage for oncology diseases; and PRS-080, a polyethylene glycol conjugated anticalin protein that is in Phase IIa clinical trial to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis, as well as other drugs. It has strategic partnerships with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier, AstraZeneca AB, and Seattle Genetics Inc.; and license agreements with TUM, Enumeral Biomedical Holdings, Inc., and Sichuan Kelun-Biotech Biopharmaceutical Co. Ltd. The company also has a research collaboration with the laboratories of University of Pittsburgh. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

