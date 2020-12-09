Aperio Group LLC Boosts Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,601,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,813,000 after acquiring an additional 116,763 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,098,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 739,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 303,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 12,989 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.40. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $26.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.00%.

CNOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank, a state chartered bank that provides various commercial banking products and services. The company offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts.

