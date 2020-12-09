Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 109.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 87,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 17,738 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,404,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 764,600 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,751,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,953 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,661,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 360,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter worth about $726,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $8.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $807.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.08 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Monday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.