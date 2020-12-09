Aperio Group LLC Buys 456 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Renasant were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Renasant by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 331,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 27,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renasant by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 482,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,965,000 after purchasing an additional 33,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. DA Davidson cut Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Renasant from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Renasant stock opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. Renasant had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 5.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In other Renasant news, CFO James C. Iv Mabry purchased 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $811,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 60,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $26,249.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.