Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of American Vanguard worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 5.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 182,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,607 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in American Vanguard in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,897,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.04. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, analysts expect that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.