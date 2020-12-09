Aperio Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Gossamer Bio were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,906 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 99,005 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,894,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,629,000 after acquiring an additional 377,358 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOSS opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $731.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.86. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, CFO Bryan Giraudo bought 3,000 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 96,520 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $999,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 102,020 shares of company stock worth $1,053,802. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis both with and without nasal polyps; and in translational Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

