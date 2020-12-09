Aperio Group LLC Has $218,000 Stake in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 561.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 900,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 764,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 53.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,364,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 473,721 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 24.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after purchasing an additional 264,512 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 27.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 86,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Select Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.30 to $4.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Shares of WTTR stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.88. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $101.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

