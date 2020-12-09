Aperio Group LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,442 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,801,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,779,000 after purchasing an additional 48,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,041,000 after acquiring an additional 400,718 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,731,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $116,275,000 after purchasing an additional 422,421 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,878,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,525,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 261.6% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,590,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Moelis & Company news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 6,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $266,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,008.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,715 shares of company stock worth $3,691,192. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MC. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its 200 day moving average is $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.36. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 78.06%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

