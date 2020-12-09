Aperio Group LLC Has $255,000 Stock Position in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN)

Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Infinera were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFN. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Infinera by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 360,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Infinera during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Infinera by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,293 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Infinera by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Infinera by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 306,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.98.

In related news, Director Hooshmand Kambiz sold 42,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total value of $316,795.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 117,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,868.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 112,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $968,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,057 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,339 over the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Infinera stock opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

