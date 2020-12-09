Aperio Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 684,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,444,000 after buying an additional 18,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 106,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 100,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. CJS Securities upgraded Argan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut Argan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Argan from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

AGX opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35 and a beta of 0.63. Argan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.54.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The construction company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $87.49 million for the quarter. Argan had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 3.36%.

In other news, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 24,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $1,098,300.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman William F. Griffin, Jr. sold 11,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $491,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,126 shares of company stock worth $1,789,759. 8.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

