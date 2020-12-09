Aperio Group LLC Invests $209,000 in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of CAI International by 550.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CAI International during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CAI International during the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel James Hallahan sold 10,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $286,810.71. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,329.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CAI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of CAI International stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. CAI International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $34.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.70 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. CAI International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $79.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CAI International, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States, Switzerland, France, Korea, Singapore, rest of Asia, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Container Leasing and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

