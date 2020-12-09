Aperio Group LLC Invests $255,000 in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MidWestOne Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 130.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 384.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $159,000. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MOFG shares. BidaskClub upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $404.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.58 and a beta of 0.98. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.15.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.45 million. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, institutional customers, and government agencies in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Florida, and Colorado. It offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

