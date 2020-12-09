Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $5,181,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CVR Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in CVR Energy by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 80,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CVR Energy by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.26 million. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered CVR Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

