Aperio Group LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth $1,630,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 90.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 54,113 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 10.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,462,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $95.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $101.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.69 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.68% and a negative net margin of 126.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 132,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $12,551,132.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 230,083 shares in the company, valued at $21,853,283.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,997 shares of company stock valued at $51,441,001. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWAV shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $72.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

