Aperio Group LLC Makes New Investment in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in SVMK by 491.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on SVMK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

SVMK opened at $21.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.40. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $26.24.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVMK news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 8,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $189,061.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 13,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $288,827.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,176 shares of company stock worth $635,276. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

