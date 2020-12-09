Aperio Group LLC Sells 10,847 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 124.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 38.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xperi by 119.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xperi alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xperi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Xperi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.32. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 7.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.00 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation invents, develops, and delivers various technologies worldwide. Its technologies that enable extraordinary experiences are integrated into consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors. The company provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands.

See Also: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.