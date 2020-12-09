Aperio Group LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Under Armour by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 29,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Under Armour from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $15.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $19.65.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.