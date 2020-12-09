Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,778 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,353 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Stoneridge in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Stoneridge by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Stoneridge by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Stoneridge by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stoneridge by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. Stoneridge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.89 million, a PE ratio of -105.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.33. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a positive return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $175.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Also, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $212,173.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,904.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,739 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

