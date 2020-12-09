Aperio Group LLC Sells 8,586 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Origin Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $682.17 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $68.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

OBNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Origin Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Origin Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

