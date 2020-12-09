Aperio Group LLC Takes $245,000 Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CASS. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day moving average is $39.80. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

CASS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Cass Information Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

