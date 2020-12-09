Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 171.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,890,520 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,194,184 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.2% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $218,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.13.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

