Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 162.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,686 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.7% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.80. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares in the company, valued at $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

