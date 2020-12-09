Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Brooktree Capital Management

Brooktree Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 277.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,693 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 9.8% of Brooktree Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Brooktree Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Macquarie reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.60 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $137.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.03 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

