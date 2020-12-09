Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,921 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 7.0% of Madison Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 7,828 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple stock opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.