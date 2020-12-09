Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Iron Financial LLC

Iron Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 304.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,057 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Iron Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Iron Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Apple by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 395.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after buying an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after buying an additional 50,340,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after buying an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 257,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total value of $29,231,591.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total value of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apple from $107.75 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.13.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

