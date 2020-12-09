Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:DRSK) shares traded down 0.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.54 and last traded at $29.57. 127,701 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 85,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.63.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at $2,186,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,569,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 117,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.