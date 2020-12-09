Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

AQMS opened at $1.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.62. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the second quarter worth $40,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 67.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 13.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

