Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Stock Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 1.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 10.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,039,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,152,000 after purchasing an additional 917,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 428,853 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 264,428 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 9.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 390,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arbor Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.70.

NYSE:ABR opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.87. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $15.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 18.39 and a quick ratio of 18.39.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.39. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 7.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $117,832.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,204.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

