Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Up 10.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) rose 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $111.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arcturus Therapeutics traded as high as $129.71 and last traded at $123.66. Approximately 2,307,007 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 260% from the average daily volume of 641,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.01.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $552,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 191.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 15,106.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 3.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.43). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.70% and a negative return on equity of 114.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.