argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $248.47.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on argenx from $265.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on argenx from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in argenx by 3,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in argenx by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in argenx in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

argenx stock opened at $278.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.86 and a beta of 1.02. argenx has a 1-year low of $103.75 and a 1-year high of $292.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $265.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.87.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $8.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -12.5 EPS for the current year.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

