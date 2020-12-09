Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) Shares Up 1% After Analyst Upgrade

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$23.50 to C$29.50. The company traded as high as C$25.68 and last traded at C$25.04. 439,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 316,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.79.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 8,700 shares of Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.41, for a total value of C$195,007.02.

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.52.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) (TSE:ATZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$200.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$207.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.0399999 EPS for the current year.

Aritzia Inc. (ATZ.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ATZ)

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

