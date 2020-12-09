ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Short Interest Down 14.3% in November

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ASOMY stock opened at $58.88 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 3.71.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASOMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

