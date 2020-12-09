AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AZN. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $54.49. The company has a market capitalization of $143.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.72% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 94,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 16.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

