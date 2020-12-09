Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,501,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 1,378,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Autogrill from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get Autogrill alerts:

Shares of ATGSF stock opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $8.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides food and beverage services for travelers in North America, Italy, and other European countries. It also sells fuel. The company manages approximately 4,000 points of sale that are operated through concessions at airports, motorways, and railway stations; and in shopping centers, trade fairs, and cultural attractions, as well as on high streets.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Autogrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autogrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.