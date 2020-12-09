Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) Short Interest Down 13.3% in November

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,000 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the October 31st total of 278,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Avalon Advanced Materials stock opened at $0.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Avalon Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.10.

Get Avalon Advanced Materials alerts:

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on rare metals and minerals, including lithium, tantalum, niobium, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium, as well as tin.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.