B. Riley Comments on RF Industries, Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of RF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of RFIL opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. RF Industries has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $7.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.64 million, a P/E ratio of 109.82 and a beta of 0.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 million. RF Industries had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 1.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RFIL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in RF Industries by 45.8% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RF Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of RF Industries by 84.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares in the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

