Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $118.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

Shares of BCPC opened at $109.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 0.55. Balchem has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Balchem will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Balchem by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Balchem by 5.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the third quarter worth approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

