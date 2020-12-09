BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,988 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the period. 53.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BXS. TheStreet raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of BancorpSouth Bank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

BXS opened at $27.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.64. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.33.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

