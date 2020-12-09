Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Europe 50 ETN Series C (NYSEARCA:FFEU) were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.17 and last traded at $90.17. Approximately 6 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.79.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.60.

