Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 89.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 16.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 35.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William D. Humphries sold 114,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $2,266,272.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 349,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,936,418.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William D. Humphries sold 13,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $268,204.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,642,848.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,624. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 173.20% and a negative net margin of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised Bausch Health Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.81.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

